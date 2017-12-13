The Faux Leather Leggings With 659 5-Star Reviews at Nordstrom

Courtesy of Spanx
Alexis Bennett
Dec 13, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

You've probably already found the perfect pair of leggings to wear to the gym, but what about faux leather leggings? You know the fancier cousin that could totally blend in with dressy separates? Well, Nordstrom shoppers have found an award-worthy pair, and they are not being shy about spreading the word. More than 600 customers are beyond obsessed with the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($98; nordstrom.com), and they've rated the stretchy pants with a well-deserved five stars.

One reviewer calls them, "The Holy Grail of Leggings." Another fan swears that they make her look a size smaller. Seriously. Not only are they cute enough to throw on with a blazer when you're in a rush to get to the office, but they also will make your backside look better than ever, thanks to control and shaping fabrics. No need to worry about your midsection either. These faux leather leggings have a high-waist band that will smooth out bulges and lumps without leaving you feeling constricted.

Courtesy
Spanx | $98 SHOP NOW

VIDEO: 5 One-Minute Ways to Feel Your Best

 

You might as well grab a few pairs to wear with everything because the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings come in black, bronze metal, navy, and wine. We're heading over to Nordstrom's website to finish checking out right now.

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!