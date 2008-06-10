Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Sophisticate
-
1. Katie HolmesThe actress hits the mark in a crisp turtleneck and skirt, red heels and an Hermes Birkin bag. Holmes tends to gravitate towards classic pieces with a bit of European flare, and isn't afraid to give her look a boost when the occasion calls for it. "Tom likes me in a suit and mini every now and then," the actress said. "He'll say, 'You look good. I hope security's going with you.' Now that gives me attitude."
-
2. Reese WitherspoonIn sleek Nina Ricci separates and snakeskin pumps, Witherspoon's monochromatic outfit is anything but boring. The actress knows what looks best on her petite figure, which results in easy-yet-sophisticated looks. So whether she's on the red carpet in a short colorful dress or out shopping in cropped pants and cardigans, she always embodies a fresh effortless style.
-
3. Angelina JolieOver the years, Jolie's style has ranged from edgy to elegant, but one element remains consistent: she loves the color black. "Black is just me," the actress has said. She shows just how right she is in a Versace dress and Christian Louboutin heels at a premiere in Hollywood. Although during her current pregnancy, Jolie's maternity style has included a few floaty dresses and splashes of color.
-
4. Gwyneth PaltrowThe actress displays her refined style in layered looks, like the fitted jacket and YSL dress she wore to an awards ceremony in London. Lately the statuesque star-who has been likened to style icon Grace Kelly-has been turning up the heat on the red carpet in leg-baring mini-dresses and edgy accessories. However, even when she veers from classic and dons the latest trends, she manages to keep the looks tasteful and sophisticated.
-
5. Ashley OlsenThe more conservative of the Olsen twins, Ashley likes to have fun with fashion and often mixes together vintage, classic and trendy styles. At the 2008 CFDA Fashion Awards, The Row designer was fashion forward in a Calvin Klein Collection tuxedo with a sexy twist.
-
6. Kelly RipaFrom day to night, the perky star dresses to flatter her fit and petite figure. Here she highlights her toned arms in an elegantly draped black dress at a red-carpet gala. The actress and Live with Regis and Kelly host is also fond of skinny jeans and belted dresses.
-
7. Leighton MeesterThe Gossip Girl star is as stylish off-screen as she is on the hit show. Meester loves polished-yet-modern looks like this splashy black-and-white dress with a sweetheart neckline. For bigger red-carpet events, she often steps out in sweeping gowns that even her Upper East Side alter-ego Blair Waldorf would envy.
-
8. Cate BlanchettBlanchett's willingness to take risks has made for some of the most memorable red-carpet looks in Tinseltown. "You can't please everyone," she has said, "but hopefully you'll surprise people." The Oscar-winning actress is fond of unique gowns with eye-catching details but the mother-of-three strikes a balance in chic looks like this form-fitting black lace dress.
-
9. Angie HarmonThe former model favors bold colors and prints, but keeps her overall look sophisticated by choosing classic silhouettes. Here she donned a delicate deep V-neck blouse with a slim-fitting sequin skirt and peep-toe pumps. She showed off more of her great style when she covered the shows for In Style at New York Fashion Week.
-
10. Charlize TheronTheron displayed her sleek, pulled-together style in a fitted black jacket, Leonardo Aguirre pants and Roger Vivier heels. "She likes great tailoring but is not afraid to try new things," said Becks Welch, her stylist.
