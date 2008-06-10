The actress hits the mark in a crisp turtleneck and skirt, red heels and an Hermes Birkin bag. Holmes tends to gravitate towards classic pieces with a bit of European flare, and isn't afraid to give her look a boost when the occasion calls for it. "Tom likes me in a suit and mini every now and then," the actress said. "He'll say, 'You look good. I hope security's going with you.' Now that gives me attitude."



Are you a Romantic or a Trendster? Find out by taking our quiz in the July issue of In Style.