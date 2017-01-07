A Look at Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone's Style Evolution

What's life like when you have an award-winning actor, like Sylvester Stallone, as dad? Well, for one, a parade of A-list parties, premieres, and awards shows to attend, which is what we gathered after studying his three daughters—sisters Sophia, 19, Sistine, 17, and Scarlet Stallone, 13—at a slew of public events since they were born (OK, since the youngest Scarlet was 4 years old). And while they may be new to the stage come Sunday (the trio has been crowned Miss Golden Globe—the first in Golden Globes history), it's becoming increasingly evident that they're no novices when it comes to the red carpet.
They've done everything, from tripling in matching little black dresses to sticking with a color scheme, to coordinating in streamlined silhouettes, to perfecting poses (they even did it by height when they were younger—cute, right?!). Outfit details on what they're wearing Globes night haven't been disclosed (though Sistine did reveal to People that they will most likely be unified on the color front), but what we do know is it's going to be chic—they've had years of practice, after all.
Scroll through to see their style evolution for proof.
-
1. 2006
Individually, each look is completely different, but grouped together, that's when texture play comes into focus—the delicate lace, taffeta fabrics, and rich wools (our favorite detail: the darling Peter Pan collar on Scarlet's dress).
-
2. 2010
We adore how the Stallone sisters (all clad in darling cocktail dress) perfected their pose by height with mom Jennifer Flavin.
-
3. 2012
Sistine and Sophia twinned it up at the UK film premiere of The Expendables 2, while all eyes were on Scarlet and her festive red-and-white printed dress (that and Sylvester's green tie).
-
4. 2014
A cool color gradient effect: a LWD (on Scarlet), a white belted romper (on Sistine), a pale pink sheath (on Jennifer Flavin), and a black lace jumpsuit (on Sophia).
-
5. 2014
Note the blue color scheme that the Stallone sisters adopted for the Camp del Corazon's 11th Annual Gala del Sol honoring dad Sylvester Stallone.
-
6. 2015
Sometimes, it's OK to stand out from the rest. At The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 2nd Annual Saint-Tropez Gala, Sistine made a statement in an attention-grabbing hot pink design, while Scarlet opted for a printed skater skirt and Sophia, a body-hugging LBD.
-
7. 2015
Twinning it up in matching cami-style silhouettes (prints for Sistine; a rich solid for Sophia).
-
8. 2016
To support dad's Golden Globes win, the Stallone sister triad went for incredibly elegant looks—fluid silhouettes in neutral shades.
-
9. 2016
Aww, Sistine and Sophia color-coordinated with dad! All three went for a neutral color scheme of white, gray, and black.
-
10. 2016
Legs for days! While Sistine toughened up with a midriff-baring top and leather mini, Sophia took a more romantic approach with black lace.
-
11. 2016
Little black dresses, styled in three different ways. A star-spangled blazer for Sistine (casually draped over one shoulder), a bejewled clutch for Scarlet, and a gold choker, embroidered velvet clutch, and standout pumps for Sophia.
-
12. 2016
The trend-savviest trio: Sistine in a crop top and high-waist pants, Scarlet with her '90s choker and lace-up suede mini, and Sophia in an off-the-shoulder top.
-
13. 2017
Minimalist as an overall aesthetic, but each unique to reflect the Stallone sister's personal style: Sistine with her chic menswear-inspired double-breasted dress, Scarlet and her youthful skater dress, and Sophia in a glam, yet classic navy gown.