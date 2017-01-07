A Look at Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone's Style Evolution

What's life like when you have an award-winning actor, like Sylvester Stallone, as dad? Well, for one, a parade of A-list parties, premieres, and awards shows to attend, which is what we gathered after studying his three daughters—sisters Sophia, 19, Sistine, 17, and Scarlet Stallone, 13—at a slew of public events since they were born (OK, since the youngest Scarlet was 4 years old). And while they may be new to the stage come Sunday (the trio has been crowned Miss Golden Globe—the first in Golden Globes history), it's becoming increasingly evident that they're no novices when it comes to the red carpet.

They've done everything, from tripling in matching little black dresses to sticking with a color scheme, to coordinating in streamlined silhouettes, to perfecting poses (they even did it by height when they were younger—cute, right?!). Outfit details on what they're wearing Globes night haven't been disclosed (though Sistine did reveal to People that they will most likely be unified on the color front), but what we do know is it's going to be chic—they've had years of practice, after all.

VIDEO: See InStyle's Top 10 Looks from the 2016 Golden Globes

Scroll through to see their style evolution for proof.