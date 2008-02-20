Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Solid Colors
-
1. Roger Vivier
-
2. Juko
Bold resin beaded necklace, $198; at Montmarte, 212-823-9821.
See more Spring Trends!
-
3. Rickard Shah
Peep-toe silk-satin flats, $615; poshonmain.com or 425-454-2022.
See more Spring Trends!
-
4. Christian Louboutin
Satin mules in bold hues, $550; 212-396-1884.
Shop this trend here!
-
5. ChanelPatent-python bag in Yves Klein blue, $2,495; 800-550-0005.
See more bright colors!
1 of 5
Roger Vivier
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM