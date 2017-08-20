13 Looks That Prove Solange Knowles Is the Ultimate Red Carpet Innovator

Sure, great style runs in her family, but Solange Knowles has spent the past five years perfecting a red-carpet mix that's all her own.

The 31-year-old soul singer hits all the high notes in vibrant primary colors and modern metallics, served up with an artful dose of drama. She also brings an undeniable cool factor to pretty much everything she touches, making even a Tom Brown puffer coat (at this year’s Met Gala) work on the step and repeat.

“Solange is very comfortable with fashion—she gets what designers are doing and it shows,” says her stylist Peju Famojure. “She also understands how a silhouette can communicate a certain mood or idea.”

Perhaps that’s why she’s always switching it up, ditching conventional gowns for sleek jumpsuits, caped minis, and dress over pants combos, often styled in one continuously bold shade. “She has a penchant for monochromatic dressing at the moment,” says Famojure. But color aside, “her looks always take something traditional, like suiting, and turn it on its head, subverting traditional ideas of femininity.”

