13 Looks That Prove Solange Knowles Is the Ultimate Red Carpet Innovator

Sure, great style runs in her family, but Solange Knowles has spent the past five years perfecting a red-carpet mix that's all her own.
The 31-year-old soul singer hits all the high notes in vibrant primary colors and modern metallics, served up with an artful dose of drama. She also brings an undeniable cool factor to pretty much everything she touches, making even a Tom Brown puffer coat (at this year’s Met Gala) work on the step and repeat.
“Solange is very comfortable with fashion—she gets what designers are doing and it shows,” says her stylist Peju Famojure. “She also understands how a silhouette can communicate a certain mood or idea.”
RELATED: Why Solange Knowles Deleted Her Twitter
Perhaps that’s why she’s always switching it up, ditching conventional gowns for sleek jumpsuits, caped minis, and dress over pants combos, often styled in one continuously bold shade. “She has a penchant for monochromatic dressing at the moment,” says Famojure. But color aside, “her looks always take something traditional, like suiting, and turn it on its head, subverting traditional ideas of femininity.”
Keep scrolling to see all of Solange’s best red carpet looks.
VIDEO: See Solange's Beauty Transformation
For more stories like this, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.
-
In STÉPHANE ROLLAND on the streets of Cannes (2013)
"Solange embodies the spirit of my work," says designer Stéphane Rolland, who created this wool crêpe jumpsuit with sculptural orchid detailing. "She dares to experiment with interesting cuts and volume, but it's always done with elegance."
-
IN GUCCI at the Grammy Awards in L.A. (2017)
Peplum, pleats, and shoulder flourishes, oh my! Knowles brought the Midas touch to the Grammys in this gleaming Gucci gown.
-
In MOSCHINO at the Krewe of Muses Parade in New Orleans (2016)
Mardi Gras has never looked so chic. Knowles joined the party in the Big Easy wearing this playful fringed Moschino number.
-
In OFF-WHITE C/O VIRGIL ABLOH at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in N.Y.C. (2016)
Her minimalist silver suit at the CFDA Awards put an unexpected spin on menswear dressing.
-
In CHRISTOPHER KANE at the Q&Q launch event in N.Y.C. (2014)
This Christopher Kane look was cheerful and quirky, perfectly punctuated by a Kate Spade lemon clutch and silver Acne pumps.
-
In THOM BROWNE at the Met Gala in N.Y.C. (2017)
In easily one of the most talked-about looks at the Met Gala, Knowles turned heads wearing an avant-garde puffer coat, featuring a train. Her shoes were just as fierce, taking on a cool, ice-skater vibe. “Going skating with @thombrowneny, brb,” she posted on Instagram.
-
In PRABAL GURUNG at Skylight at Moynihan Station in N.Y.C. (2015)
The singer proved red is indeed her color in an expertly layered Prabal Gurung ensemble.
-
In CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION at the CFDA Fashion Awards in N.Y.C. (2014)
Knowles’s natural hair and highly embellished Calvin Klein Collection gown evoked Diana Ross-level glamour.
-
In MARIOS SCHWAB at Café Royal in London (2015)
This simple Marios Schwab mini would’ve been stunning as is, but a feathered floor-length capelet brought the drama.
-
In ROSIE ASSOULIN on the streets of N.Y.C. (2015)
Knowles stopped traffic in this striking Rosie Assoulin dress-over-pants combo. Everything from the kelly green color to the button detailing was on point.
-
In ELLERY at the Veuve Clicquot Carnaval in Miami (2015)
Breezy and feminine, this blush Ellery midi was a fresh take on beach style.
-
In RACHEL ROY at the Met Gala in N.Y.C. (2012)
While the electric yellow color caught our eye, it was the impeccable tailoring that made this custom Rachel Roy look a true standout.
-
In MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION at a dinner for the brand in N.Y.C. (2013)
Topped with a tuxedo jacket and white button down, Solange’s Michael Kors cloud trousers got the nighttime treatment.