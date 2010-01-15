

WHY WE LOVE IT

This season, soft is not just about frilly blouses. Pick any article of clothing and you can find it in tempting colors and textures. Pieces in jersey, cashmere or silk are layered and draped with an emphasis on smoothing over curves and adding a sense of ease. Spring’s biggest delight is discovering that comfort doesn’t have to be compromised.



MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU

Head-to-toe girlie is for china dolls. Instead, couple a feathery skirt and a tailored jacket, or keep the focus on an elaborate neckline above a straight mini. Transform willowy to willfully cool with a grounded, edgy shoe. Flat-iron hair. Country-singer curls belong onstage and on dolls.



Photos: (left to right) Jason Wu; Calvin Klein; Fendi; Nina Ricci.



Click through to shop the look!

