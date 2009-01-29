Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Soft Shorts
1. How to Wear ItAn alternative to the full mini, these shorts are meant for going places where flat khakis or hot pants never go, like a cocktail party or a dinner date. The soft pleating rejects voluminous peasant tops for tailored or belted jackets and tucked-in shirts. Step out in smart open sandals or heels. After all, you’re going places.
Photos: left, Chloe; right, Tommy Hilfiger
2. Diane von FurstenbergSilk shorts, Diane von Furstenberg, $245; Call 646-486-4800.
3. Madison MarcusSilk shorts, Madison Marcus, $218; Call 212-840-5041.
4. LarokCotton-elastane shorts, Theory, $198; visit winknyc.com for stores.
5. Edie FrancePolyester-cotton shorts, Edie France, $140; Call 718-627-0100.
6. ExpressSilk shorts, Express, $30; buy online now at express.com for stores.
How to Wear It
