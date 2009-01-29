Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Soft Pants
-
1. How to Wear ItIt's a complete relief for those who are sick of jeans. These slouchy, loose and muffin-top-reducing bottoms are meant to be worn below your waist (stick your hands in your pockets and push down) and with a sprightlier, less-basic top. Accordingly, sport heels or sandals to work—but no sneakers.
Photos: left, Yigal Azrouel; right, Emporio Armani
-
2. Cheap MondayCotton-linen pants, Cheap Monday, $110; visit urbanoutfitters.com for stores.
-
3. Comptoir des CotonniersCotton pants, Comptoir des Cotonniers, $165; Call 212-274-0830.
-
4. GapCotton pants, Gap, $60; visit gap.com for stores.
-
5. Converse One StarCotton pants, Converse One Star, $30; visit target.com for stores.
1 of 5
How to Wear It
It's a complete relief for those who are sick of jeans. These slouchy, loose and muffin-top-reducing bottoms are meant to be worn below your waist (stick your hands in your pockets and push down) and with a sprightlier, less-basic top. Accordingly, sport heels or sandals to work—but no sneakers.
Photos: left, Yigal Azrouel; right, Emporio Armani
Photos: left, Yigal Azrouel; right, Emporio Armani
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM