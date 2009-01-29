It's a complete relief for those who are sick of jeans. These slouchy, loose and muffin-top-reducing bottoms are meant to be worn below your waist (stick your hands in your pockets and push down) and with a sprightlier, less-basic top. Accordingly, sport heels or sandals to work—but no sneakers.



Photos: left, Yigal Azrouel; right, Emporio Armani