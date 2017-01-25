Sofia Richie on Why She Doesn't Want to Be a Runway Model Forever

"To be myself. Dress how I want. Be confident—if you're not confident, you're not wearing the right outfit." That's the best piece of fashion advice big sister Nicole Richie has ever given to 18-year-old Sofia Richie. And judging by how relaxed Sofia currently looks in her frayed denim shirt and two-tone reconstructed jeans by DL1961, that little nugget of sartorial wisdom is something she's clearly put into practice.

It's the day of Sofia's spring 2017 campaign shoot with the premium denim brand (her predecessors include Jessica Alba and Josephine Skriver) and I catch her between shots, hanging out as her glam squad breaks for lunch. For her, confidence stems from comfort. And in her opinion, DL1961 are the makers of very comfortable jeans. "These are really comfortable," she stresses once again. "And they shape your body really well, and because I've been wearing them all day, I can tell you that."

Sofia's still considered a new-ish model in the industry. This marks her third major national campaign and at the time of the interview, she had only walked in Kanye West's Yeezy Season 4 show during NYFW and Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2017 show (she's since walked in Dolce & Gabbana's men's show).

"Runway is one shot—you go, you have fun, and you walk, while a campaign is more involved, and you can see what works with what outfit," she muses on the differences between the two. "Runway is really fun. For Yeezy, I didn't expect to walk at all—I got a call and was on the plane the next day, and it was the most amazing experience, so was Chanel. I got really good feedback from Chanel, which I didn't expect, because I'm shorter, and shorter models get a lot of hate, so I was happy to see that I didn't."

So, does that mean she'll make a career out of being a runway model?

"No, I want to head more into the designer, fashion direction," she says. "I eventually want to have my own line, which will basically be the things I wear." After a beat: "Probably streetwear, like jeans, bomber jackets, T-shirts."

I hope it happens soon, I say.

"I think it will, for sure," she says—with incredible confidence.

