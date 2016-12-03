5 Sock-and-Boot Matches Made in Fashion Girl Heaven

All right, if you’re wearing boots, then you’re most likely also wearing socks (unless you’re wearing cut-out boots or, you know, have made the executive decision to just go sans socks—you brave soul). As we gear up with this winter’s must-have boots, we mustn’t forget about the outfit-making powers a pair of chic socks can yield. The magic is in the details, people!
Imagine this: You stomping down the sidewalk in a pair of leather Chelsea boots, some sporty tube socks, and a fitted dress that makes you feel like a Bright Young Thing. It’s not Fashion Month yet, but street-style photographers have a sixth sense for the impeccably well-dressed. So there they are, jumping out from every corner just to snap a shot of you. And you? You’re still sashaying down the concrete catwalk like you’re the Model of the Moment and your boot-sock combo is what got you there. Own it. Rock it. Any moment can be a fashion moment.
Shop below for five chic ways to pair your winter boots and cozy socks.
1. Wingtip Chelseas + Tube Socks
Give your inner punk persona a sporty twist. Think Natalie Portman skipping gym class in Léon: The Professional.
Shop the combo: Topshop socks, $6; topshop.com. Tod's boots, $318 (originally $455); matchesfashion.com.
2. Classic Ankle Boots + Beaded Embellishment Socks
How adorable are these tiny metallic dots? We see them peeking out over these leather boots, a blush satin slip dress, and a tough biker jacket for that sophisticated-cool vibe.
Shop the combo: Cos socks, $9; cosstores.com. Gianvito Rossi boots, $665 (originally $950); net-a-porter.com.
3. Bow-Bedecked Booties + Rugby Socks
A little color clash never hurt nobody. Channel your inner Paris Fashion Week street-style star with this standout combo.
Shop the combo: American Apparel socks, $10; americanapparel.com. Zara boots, $139; zara.com.
4. Suede Boots + Frilly Socks
Let these ruffled socks play peek-a-boo with this pair of heeled suede booties.
Shop the combo: Far Away from Close by Anthropologie socks, $15; anthropologie.com. Barneys New York boots, $395; barneys.com.
5. Velvet Brocade Boots + Sheer Metallic Socks
Go glam-rock with this metallic and velvet pairing.
Shop the combo: Free People socks, $12; lordandtaylor.com. Aquazzura boots, $825; mytheresa.com.