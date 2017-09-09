These Dogs Definitely Win Best Dressed at NYFW This Year

New York Fashion Week is in full-swing and the city is filled with street style fashionistas and cat-walking models. In the midst of all the runway shows, we took a second to attend a completely different type of exhibit featuring our favorite beagle.

The "Snoopy and Belle in Fashion" international traveling exhibition has made its way to Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan, where Snoopy and his pal are outfitted in glamorous outfits from all the leading designers. From a punk rock Betsey Johnson getup to tiny Alexander and Eliza Hamilton costumes by Tony award winner Paul Tazewell, these dogs are the definition of in style.

If you're interested in seeing a wide breadth of designer outfits (in miniature sizing!), this is the exhibit for you. Each ensemble is true to the designer's brand, right down to the oversized sunglasses that Rachel Zoe is known for. Diane Von Furstenberg created the world’s smallest version of her signature wrap dress for Belle while Colleen Atwood used the same fabric she used creating the Mad Hatter's outfit in Alice in Wonderland.

If you grew up as a fan of Charles M. Schulz and all the Peanuts gang, you'll enjoy seeing Snoopy like you've never seen him before. That is, in couture!

Here are a few of our favorite looks from the exhibit. Check them out for yourself plus many more outfits from September 8 through October 1 in the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place.