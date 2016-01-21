Sneak Peek: Who What Wear’s Collection for Target

It's time to take your street-style obsession off-line. The two founders of curation supersite WhoWhatWear.com, Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power, teamed up with Target for a fashion blog-worthy collection. Their first release features 70 covetable finds for under $50, from everyday basics (linen Ts) to bold layers (an army vest), with new of-the-moment pieces landing in stores monthly.

"We want to help women step outside their comfort zone with these thrifty thrills, as we call them,” says Kerr. “Try a pattern, print, or stripe. They aren't that scary." Each item is designed to work together, says Power, "so women can experiment with the looks seen on social tastemakers." Just don't forget to gram your outfit. Scroll down to see seven of our favorite pieces from the line, available Jan. 31 at target.com.