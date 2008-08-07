These clothes feel as comfy as they look, but they have absolutely no hanger appeal. Do not pass by. Try them on.



The mood is hands-in-pockets languid, but the clothes are hardly shapeless. Note how all feature a strong shoulder or a banded waist, making the draping anything but random.



How to Wear It

Floaty sack dresses won?t cut it. You want to choose fabrics like jersey, satin and wool blends that have the weight and will to instill shape, movement and control. It?s the most studied kind of casual, but when it works, it wows.