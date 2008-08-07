Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Slouchy
1. Why We Love ItThese clothes feel as comfy as they look, but they have absolutely no hanger appeal. Do not pass by. Try them on.
The mood is hands-in-pockets languid, but the clothes are hardly shapeless. Note how all feature a strong shoulder or a banded waist, making the draping anything but random.
How to Wear It
Floaty sack dresses won?t cut it. You want to choose fabrics like jersey, satin and wool blends that have the weight and will to instill shape, movement and control. It?s the most studied kind of casual, but when it works, it wows.
2. Ralph Lauren CollectionSuede boots, Ralph Lauren Collection, $1,150; visit ralphlauren.com.
3. Min Young LeeViscose jersey top, Min Young Lee, $176; buy online at shopbop.com.
4. French ConnectionWool skirt, French Connection, $178; at Scout & Molly's, call 919-881-0303.
5. Chris HanRayon jersey dress, Chris Han, $690; call 212-596-4168.
Why We Love It
