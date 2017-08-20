How To Wear the Slip Dress Outside Your Bedroom

As far as I'm concerned, slip dresses should win fashion's MVP award. They've got history: They've been donned by Old Hollywood bombshells on red carpets from Grauman's Chinese Theater to Cannes, been beloved in the '90s by the likes of Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow, and shown up on every It-girl and model today, Hadids and Jenners included. And they're perhaps the most versatile style to ever exist (bedroom to board room, anyone?). They look great whether your style is preppy, edgy, bohemian, or somewhere smack-dab in between: Pair yours with a blazer and Mary Janes, a kimono and strappy sandals, or a mashup of your own invention. The possibilities are endless—and effortlessly chic.