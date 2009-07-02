Don't let the heat melt your judgment. Regardless of the warm temperatures and casual feel of the season, InStyle fashion director Hal Rubenstein says, "The important thing to remember is that you're at work. It's not the beach and it's not the weekend." Therefore, fight the urge to wear a slip-dress with spaghetti straps and opt for something with more structure and coverage. He adds, "The reality is that you don't work outside, and you should still dress as if you're going to run into your boss in the elevator."