Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Silver
-
1. no title
-
2. no title
Sequined crepe de chine dress, Tory Burch, $795; 203-622-5023.
-
3. no title
Polyester dress, LaRok, $198; bigdropnyc.com.
-
4. no title
Lizard pumps, Lulu Guinness, $345; 212-367-2120.
-
5. Emporio Armani
-
6. Vera Wang
-
7. Dolce & Gabbana
-
8. Badgley Mischka
-
9. Jil Sander
-
10. Alexander McQueen
