Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Silky
1. Why We Love ItThis kinder, gentler variation on minimalism is an easy way to dress; its quiet palette and airy, unencumbering pieces offer risk-free simplicity in a soft and pretty mood. Better still, the clothes boast the comfort level of pajamas. Step into any one of these choices and it’s all about you. How refreshing a change is that?
How to Wear It
There’s no need to overaccessorize. Shun pattern for monochrome shapes that graze and offer a sense of movement. A smoky eye is welcome. A colored lip is not.
Photos: left, Donna Karan; right, Dries Van Noten
2. Nellie PartowSilk charmeuse tank, Nellie Partow, $325; Call 415-252-5997.
3. Calvin KleinSilk chiffon dress, Calvin Klein, $188; buy online now at dillards.com.
4. J.CrewSatin, ballet flats, J.Crew, $158; buy online now at jcrew.com.
5. Candace AngSwarovski crystals and silk charmeuse on brass chain necklace, Candace Ang, $220; visit candaceang.com.
6. BR MonogramSilk Top, BR Monogram, $125; buy online now at banana republic.com.
7. BebeSilk suit, Bebe, $159; visit bebe.com for stores.
