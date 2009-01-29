This kinder, gentler variation on minimalism is an easy way to dress; its quiet palette and airy, unencumbering pieces offer risk-free simplicity in a soft and pretty mood. Better still, the clothes boast the comfort level of pajamas. Step into any one of these choices and it’s all about you. How refreshing a change is that?



How to Wear It

There’s no need to overaccessorize. Shun pattern for monochrome shapes that graze and offer a sense of movement. A smoky eye is welcome. A colored lip is not.



Photos: left, Donna Karan; right, Dries Van Noten