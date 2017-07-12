The Prettiest Silk Scarves to Tie Over Your Hair

Wrapping your hair up in a silk scarf is one of the easiest ways to add personality to your outfit (not to mention, it's a stylish trick that disguises bad hair days.) Stars like Rihanna have been recently spotted rocking the accessory in bold, colorful prints. And during the Gucci Cruise 2018 presentation multiple models made their way down the runway rocking silky designs from the popular label.

You could easily get the look by folding a square scarf diagonally and twisting it around your crown. Or you could wrap a skinny scarf around your hairline to create a fashion-forward headband. And the silky fabrics can also play double duty as an accessory to tie around your neck or an embellishment for your favorite handbag. You might as well invest in one that you'll be able to wear for years to come.

Below you'll find some of the prettiest scarves that you can buy right now.