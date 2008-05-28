Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Shorts
-
1. FergieFergie looked perfectly crisp in her Volcom tweed shorts. A cropped jacket made the look perfect for the office-or the recording studio.
GET FERGIE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
French Connection linen shorts, $79.99; at frenchconnection.com.
Hosting a summer soiree? Try these recipes from three celebrity chefs.
-
2. Kristen BellBell let her legs loose in brief Jenni Kayne shorts at an event for shoe designer Christian Louboutin. The petite star added some height with-what else?-peep-toe Louboutins.
GET KRISTEN'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Marciano linen shorts, $78; at marciano.com.
-
3. Natalie PortmanPortman suited up in Cannes in a leg-baring pair of Jenni Kayne Bermudas-a silk-screened T from Rotter & Friends gave her outfit a youthful spin.
GET NATALIE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Bebe linen shorts, $89; at bebe.com.
-
4. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen went for one-stop shopping in a satin romper from Calvin Klein Collection. The Weeds star defined her waist with a neon-pink Chanel belt.
GET MARY-KATE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Dolan silk romper, $286; at revolveclothing.com.
-
5. Sienna MillerMiller gave a sunny smile in her Siwy cutoffs. A floral shirt and Vivienne Westwood pirate boots made the look utterly Sienna.
GET SIENNA'S SHORTS ONLINE NOW
Siwy Camilla cut-offs, $165; at singer22.com.
-
6. Maggie GraceGrace party-hopped in luxe satin shorts worn with a sheer top. Black and white peep-toe flats made for a sophisticated-and comfortable-finish.
GET MAGGIE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Yaya Aflalo silk-linen shorts, $99.90; at bluefly.com.
-
7. RihannaRihanna strutted her stuff during New York Fashion Week in cuffed shorts and a sheer shirt. Orange pumps added punch to the outfit.
GET RIHANNA'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
La Redoute sateen shorts, $12.99; at redoute.com.
-
8. Vanessa MinnilloFor a clothing line launch, Minnillo tried out a modern cocktail-hour look in all white. A spangled tank made her satin shorts red-carpet ready.
GET VANESSA'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Calypso silk dupioni shorts, $130; at calypso-celle.com.
-
9. Nicky HiltonThe designer socialite showed off her mile-long legs in tweed Johnson shorts. Hilton brought the look further uptown with a classic Chanel bag.
GET NICKY'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
O'Neill herringbone shorts, $44; at zappos.com.
-
10. Karolina KurkovaKurkova brought the romper room to the red carpet in a Marc Jacobs jumpsuit with flutter sleeves. Tan sandals made her supermodel-long legs look even longer.
GET KAROLINA'S LOOK ONLINE NOW
Fremont rayon romper, $246; at revolveclothing.com.
-
11. Hilary DuffDuff played up her tan-and her brilliant orange tank-in jean shorts from Denim of Virtue.
GET HILARY'S SHORTS ONLINE NOW
Denim of Virtue Humor shorts, $138; at couturecandy.com.
1 of 11
