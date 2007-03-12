Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Shorts
-
1. no titleTHE LOOK
Shorts are making the move from casual day to everyday with tailored designs in textiles with sheen. Skip the flip-flops and try wedges for a polished look.
THE SHORTS
Linen, Old Navy, $25; 800-653-6289 or oldnavy.com.
-
2. no titleTHE SHORTS
Stretch cotton, Park, $155; at Henri Bendel, 212-904-7967 or davidparkclothing.com for stores.
-
3. no titleTHE SHORTS
Cotton, Gap, $60; gap.com.
-
4. no titleTHE SHORTS
Cotton, Neil Barrett, $335; at Louis Boston, 800-225-5135.
-
5. Dolce & Gabbana
-
6. Alberta Ferretti
-
7. Yigal Azrouël
-
8. Prada
-
9. Salvatore Ferragamo
Spring Trends Video: Click here to see what our fashion directors have to say about this style.
Check out another hot spring trend here
