Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Short-Sleeve Dresses
1. no titleTHE LOOK
The simple shape demurely glides over curves while showcasing the legs. Add some wedges for an instant outfit.
THE DRESS
Silk-knot jersey, Nave, $245; at Glow, 908-309-8519.
2. no titleTHE DRESS
Silk, Yigal Azrouël, $930; at Talulah G, 702-737-6000 or select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.
3. no titleTHE DRESS
Silk, Wayf, $352; ronherman.com.
4. no titleTHE DRESS
Pointelle cotton, Reyes, $468; at Barneys New York or Saks Fifth Avenue.
5. Donna Karan
6. Stella McCartney
7. Behnaz Sarafpour
8. Bottega Veneta
9. Marc by Marc Jacobs
Spring Trends Video: Click here to see what our fashion directors have to say about this style.
