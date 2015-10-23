8 Short Wedding Dresses We Fell For During Bridal Fashion Week

Don't get us wrong, we love traditional wedding gowns with their sweeping ground-grazing skirts. Yet, there's something so irresistibly charming about a shorter dress. Case in point: When Keira Knightley tied the knot with her beau James Righton, she wore an airy tulle Chanel dress that she accented with a tweed jacket, delicate floral crown, and ballet flats.

And now that the trend in bridal is skewing more casual, with a rise in City Hall ceremonies followed by a reception, wearing knee-length or shin-grazing wedding dresses is no longer seen as unconventional. "My friend got married in City Hall last year, and she wore a short Marchesa cocktail dress with a little veil, and it was adorable," Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman told us at the brand's bridal fall 2016 presentation. "I say, whatever works for you, go for it."

Below, we rounded up fall 2016 short wedding dresses from Bridal Fashion Week that we'd happily say 'I do' to.

RELATED: Breaking Bridal: Unexpected Celebrity Wedding Looks