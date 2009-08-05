Enlist your tailor's help for a wardrobe overhaul. Last fall's coat looking a little tired? Crop it! Take up the hem to above the knee (or waist), or remake the sleeves into an elbow or three-quarter length for a fraction of the price of a new coat. Add a wide band of colorful fabric (maybe in chartreuse, the season's hot color) to a boring grey knee-length skirt. Trim the width off of bootleg dress pants, and sew a thick metallic brain onto the neckline of a blah blouse. Or, install elastic at the end of the wide, gathered skirt to make it into the hot new bubble style.GET MORE INFO