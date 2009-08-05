Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Short Cuts Sponsored by Tide
1. Steam HeatWith all you've got to do, every time-saving clothing tip goes a long way. We've got some of our all-time best fall wardrobe short cuts right here, starting with one of the fabrics we most often wear: wool. Refresh wool suits and slacks by hanging in a steamy bathroom (empty your pockets first). The steam will help remove the wrinkles.
2. Take TOTALCAREForget elaborate brushing tools and temperature-controlled storage areas - Tide TOTALCAREamp#153; helps keep your machine washable clothing looking like new, even after 30 washes. It cleans thoroughly, helps protect color, helps preserve shape and maintain finish, enhances softness, helps prevent pills and fights stains.
3. Air OutSome fall fabrics, like wool or cashmere, just can't be washed every wearing. Allow them to air out for a day before folding or hanging them to help them stay dry and fresh, and to give them a rest between wearings. Don't hang them with clean, unworn clothing during the airing, as moisture and dirt can transfer - try to hang them in an airy spot. That goes for shoes or boots, too.
4. Wash DownAvoid a trip to the dry cleaner's - you can wash bulky down coats at home. Start with Tide TOTALCAREamp#153; to help preserve the shape and softness of your outerwear. Submerge items when washer is half full, and balance the wash load by adding towels or washing two similarly colored and sized items at the same time. Stop the washer occasionally to press air from items being washed. Tumble dry low, and add several dry bath towels and a clean pair of tennis shoes to the dryer to help tumbling action and fluff up the coat's down filling.
5. Spot RepairNo time to run to the cleaner's or tailor's? Be ready to spruce up wardrobe malfunctions in a flash. Clean stains off of suede coats, gloves and shoes with a leather cleaner and small brush (an old toothbrush works great). Brush wool lightly to help remove surface dirt - do this after each wearing, too. Keep emergency clothing repair supplies on hand: Safety pins to replace missing buttons; garment tape to temporarily hold up a fallen hem, and an instant spot-remover like Tideamp#174; to Go.
6. Extend WearKeep your clothing wearable longer by heading off problems from the get-go. Install adhesive underarm shields in jackets and sweaters to protect against sweat and staining. Don't drive in high heels or expensive loafers; the car floor will scuff the back. And wait at least 15 minutes after applying makeup, body lotion or perfume to dress; beauty products can stain or leave residue on your clothing and on your jewelry. Lastly, iron clothing inside-out; a hot iron can fade dark colors and leave a sheen on some fabrics, like wool gabardine.
7. Remake Your WardrobeEnlist your tailor's help for a wardrobe overhaul. Last fall's coat looking a little tired? Crop it! Take up the hem to above the knee (or waist), or remake the sleeves into an elbow or three-quarter length for a fraction of the price of a new coat. Add a wide band of colorful fabric (maybe in chartreuse, the season's hot color) to a boring grey knee-length skirt. Trim the width off of bootleg dress pants, and sew a thick metallic brain onto the neckline of a blah blouse. Or, install elastic at the end of the wide, gathered skirt to make it into the hot new bubble style.
