9 Curve-Friendly Swimsuits That Are Perfect for Summer

Swim season is in full swing, and there's nothing better than hitting the beach in a great new swimsuit that makes you feel (and look) your best.

Witness the cutout one-piece, one of the styles that's dominating this season. It's chic, sexy, and a fun upgrade to your standard suit. And we've found the best options for the ladies out there who are ready to flaunt those curves. Pro tip: look for cutouts at the center of the tummy or at the shoulder. That sliver of skin is really going to flatter your assets.

In the market for a bikini? Go for a high-waisted silhouette that nips in your midsection and shows off the smallest part of your waist. And don't be afraid to try a cool print! Forget the old rumor that patterns make you look bigger—smartly placed prints can actually shape and streamline your figure. From floral to graphic, there's a motif for you that can add interest to an otherwise classic silhouette.

Check out these 9 swimwear stunners that are sure to make you the hottest girl on the beach or at the pool party. Scroll through to check them out and shop your faves.