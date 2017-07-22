7 Cover-Ups That'll Transform Your Swimwear Into Streetwear

Lazy days, and beach days. Two of our favorite things about summer. But when it comes to dressing, we still want to add a bit of polish to our laze-moods. Particularly when it comes to wearing our swimwear aprés-beach.
Enter: the cover-up, the hero garment for transforming swimwear into streetwear. And we're not just talking caftans. Cover-ups come in many shapes and sizes, from maxi skirts to lightweight pants to printed dresses—even jumpsuits.
A few tips to keep in mind: Don't be afraid to mix prints, and look for colors that complement each other rather than compete. Remember proportion—if you're wearing a bikini top, go for a longer silhouette at the bottom. One-pieces can double as bodysuits.
Also, consider the occasion. If you're going to a fancy restaurant after the beach, a bikini top is probably not the best option. Going to a fun bonfire? Bikini your heart out!
some cool combos and shop your favorites.
1. The Sherbert Maillot and Printed Tunic
Shop It: Dolce Vita swimsuit, $71 (originally $120); dolcevita.com. Tolani tunic, $185; tolanicollection.com.
2. The V-Neck One-Piece and Wide Leg Pants
Shop It: Fella swimsuit, $240; net-a-porter.com. Isabella Rose pants, $80; nordstrom.com.
3. The String Bikini and Sleek Jumpsuit
Shop It: Lychee Swimwear bikini top ($35) and bottom ($30). Lulus jumpsuit, $98; lulus.com.
4. The Crochet Bikini and Flowy Skirt
Shop It: WET bikini top ($78) and bottom ($88). Ami Clubwear skirt, $7 (originally $35); amiclubwear.com.
5. The Halter Bikini and Off-Shoulder Dress
Shop It: By The Sea Swimwear bikini top ($110) and bottom ($90). Red Carter dress, $260; redcarter.com.
6. The Mixed Bikini and Strapless Jumper
Shop It: Lilly & Lime bikini top ($70) and bottom ($30). Becca jumpsuit, $71 (originally $94); swimsuitsdirect.com.
7. The Off-Shoulder Bikini and Low-Cut Overalls
Shop It: OYE bikini, $350; oyeswimwear.com. Flynn Skye jumpsuit, $165; flynnskye.com for similar styles.