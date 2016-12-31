Dress Like Your Favorite Celebrity by Shopping Their Best Fashion Pieces from 2016  

Celebrities, they're just like us! Except...you know, their personal chefs, stylists, trainers, and, oh yeah, A-lister status. But anyway, lavish lifestyles aside, just because most of us don't live like celebrities doesn't mean we can't at least dress like them.

Heck, take Taylor Swift for example. She's 27 and has been gaining fame for close to a decade now. And even so, she's still an everyday gal who's been spotted wearing a totally affordable (and chic!) Hunter Boots coat ($452, originally $645; shopbop.com). Or, witness supermodel, Kendall Jenner. She wears repurposed boyfriend jeans from Levi's ($275; barneys.com) like it ain't no thing.

The best part is, so can you, when you shop our latest celeb-inspired fashion finds below. With the New Year upon us, we left no 2016 trend unturned. Keep scrolling to see which designers your favorite celebs wore this past year—and find out where you can get yours, too.