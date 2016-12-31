Dress Like Your Favorite Celebrity by Shopping Their Best Fashion Pieces from 2016  

Celebrities, they're just like us! Except...you know, their personal chefs, stylists, trainers, and, oh yeah, A-lister status. But anyway, lavish lifestyles aside, just because most of us don't live like celebrities doesn't mean we can't at least dress like them.
Heck, take Taylor Swift for example. She's 27 and has been gaining fame for close to a decade now. And even so, she's still an everyday gal who's been spotted wearing a totally affordable (and chic!) Hunter Boots coat ($452, originally $645; shopbop.com). Or, witness supermodel, Kendall Jenner. She wears repurposed boyfriend jeans from Levi's ($275; barneys.com) like it ain't no thing.
The best part is, so can you, when you shop our latest celeb-inspired fashion finds below. With the New Year upon us, we left no 2016 trend unturned. Keep scrolling to see which designers your favorite celebs wore this past year—and find out where you can get yours, too.
1. Taylor Swift in Hunter Boots Original coat
Available at shopbop.com | $451
2. Priyanka Chopra in Sea New York jumpsuit
Available at barneys.com | $169
3. Kendall Jenner in Re/Done jeans
Available at barleys.com | $275
4. Margot Robbie in Spell & The Gypsy jacket
Available at shop.spelldesigns.com | $209
5. Jordana Brewster in Tory Burch dress
Available at neimanmarcus.com | $276
6. Selma Blair in Madewell sweater coat
Available at madewell.com | $178
7. Lena Dunham in Elizabeth and James coat
Available at nordstrom.com | $895
8. Chloe Grace Moretz in Wolford bodysuit
Available at shopbop.com | $240
9. Sarah Jessica Parker in Tory Sport pants
Available at barneys.com | $135
11. Kiernan Shipka in Valentino top and shorts
Shop the look: Valentino top (1,790; mytheresa.com). Valentino bottoms ($2,190; mytheresa.com).
12. Selena Gomez in AYR pants
Available at shopbop.com | $185
13. Alessandra Ambrosio in Lovers + Friends jacket
Available at revolve.com | $298
14. Emma Stone in AG jeans
Available at bergdorfgoodman.com | $245
15. Kerry Washington in Dolce & Gabbana dress
Available at farfetch.com | $1,498
16. Chrissy Teigen in Rails sweater
Available at shopbop.com | $248
17. Kate Hudson in Black Orchid jeans
Available at blackorchiddenim.com | $89
18. Kate Bosworth in Frame jacket
Available at neimanmarcus.com | $1,025
19. Freida Pinto in J Brand jeans
Available at amazon.com | $89-$210