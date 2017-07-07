11 Best Tummy-Covering Swimsuits to Rock This Summer

Stop sucking it in! If you cut some corners on ab routines this spring, you can still look sizzling at the beach this summer. It all boils down to finding the right swimwear, and there are tons of options that don't put your stomach on full display.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Toned Midriff

The goal is to find full-coverage one-pieces and bikinis that will camouflage the area with smart, strategically placed finishes. When done well, flourishes like color-blocking, ruching, and seam detailing can more than make up for un-toned abs.

Above: Rachel Rachel Roy, $118; rachelroy.com.

We can't do your ab work for you, but we went ahead and did all the legwork here. We rounded up eleven flattering swimsuits that are not only chic, but super slimming. Scroll through to shop the best tummy-minimizing options on the market, from classic halter designs to printed one-pieces and high-waisted bikinis.