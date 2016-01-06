Your Shopping Guide to the Best Petite Jeans Out There

Shopping for jeans is hard as it is, but it's even harder when you have a petite frame (the struggle is real). A pair that hugs your waist and won't drag on the ground? It's nearly impossible to find—until now. From the girlfriend crop to high-waist skinnies, we rounded up seven petite-friendly styles in our favorite silhouettes. Here's to a denim-happy new year!
1. Classic Black Skinny
This is one of the most flattering jeans you could ask for. The fitted silhouette hits your waist at the perfect place, and it boasts the right amount of stretch to hug your curves. Plus, the inky hue works for both day and evening outings.
Paige, $179; paige.com
2. High-Waist Skinny
This high-waist cut will show off your shape while keeping your legs looking long and lean.
Loft, $70; loft.com
3. Tailored Boot Cut
A boot-cut fan? This is the pair for you. With its dark wash and straight-leg fit, the "Angelina" style is a denim must.
AG, $172; agjeans.com
4. Stretchy Ultra Skinny
For maximum comfort, slip on these skinnies that boast ultra-stretchy fabric with lots of give.
Citizens of Humanity, $178; citizensofhumanity.com
5. Destructed Relaxed Skinny
Grab attention with this fun distressed style. Make this relaxed pair a part of your weekend off-duty uniform.
Gap, $70; gap.com
6. Kick Flare Crop
The kick flare crop is one of our new favorite denim styles—and it looks even better on petites.
Banana Republic, $98; bananrepublic.com
7. Girlfriend Crop
Embrace the slouchy boyfriend denim with this flattering cropped option—this pair won't overwhelm your figure.
J.Crew, $115 (originally $135); jcrew.com