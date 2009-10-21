Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Shop Your Shape: Ten Outfits for Day or Night
1. If You're Pear-ShapedWhy This Works: The trousers are cut roomier in the thighs. The jacket falls below the hips-shorter, it would accentuate the behind; longer, it seems matronly.
Get the Look:
Top: Silk, Grace Sun, $165; 410-528-1443.
Jacket: Wool-viscose, 7 for All Mankind, $295; 7forallmankind.com.
Pants: Polyester-viscose-Lycra, Liz Claiborne New York, $79; 800-555-9838 for stores.
Heels: Patent leather, LAMB, $325; shopbop.com.
Beret: Wool-angora, Boden, $28; bodenusa.com.
Purse: Calfskin and nickel, Botkier, $275; at Bloomingdale's.
-
2. If You're Pear-ShapedWhy This Works: This dress's deep tone and fit-and-flare shape are slimming, while its fluttery hem draws eyes toward the calves.
Get the Look:
Dress: Silk faille, Byron Lars Beauty Mark, $545; byronlarsbeautymark.com for stores.
Belt: Nickel, Suzi Roher, $260; www.suziroher.com.
Clutch: Leather and metal, Anya Hindmarch, $425; 973-379-7183.
Earrings: 18kt gold, Monica Rich Kosann, $690; at Bergdorf Goodman.
Cuff: Metal and plastic, Target, $20; at Target.
Heels: Metallic leather, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, $89; at select Macy's stores.
-
3. If You're PetiteWhy This Works: Vertical pinstripes help create the illusion of mile-long legs. Big jewelry can overwhelm a short person, especially with a bold outfit, so it's best to do one or the other.
Get the Look:
Coat: Wool (pXS–pXL), Banana Republic, $150; bananarepublic.com.
Trousers: Viscose blend (p0–p12), Ann Taylor, $120; anntaylor.com.
Boots: Embossed patent leather, Carlos by Carlos Santana, $110; carlosshoes.com. Earrings: Metal and acrylic, Chico's, $20; chicos.com.
Bag: Leather, Tumi, $395; 212-813-0545.
-
4. If You're PetiteWhy This Works: A pleat detail above and below the waist allows this sheath to fit wide and narrow frames. The solid-color silhouette elongates your body.
Get the Look:
Dress: Polyester-rayon (p2–p12), Adrianna Papell, $99; at Lord amp Taylor.
Belt: Leather, Club Monaco, $69; clubmonaco.com for stores.
Bangles: Silver plate, RJ Graziano, $38/set of 10; 212-685-1248 for information.
Earrings: Sterling silver with glass stones, Samantha Wills, $150; at Nordstrom.
Purse: PVC, New York amp Company, $23; nyandcompany.com.
Heels: Embossed leather, Pour la Victoire, $295; at Nordstrom.
-
5. If You're BustyWhy This Works: This tailored button-down shirt and blazer are specifically made to fit ample chests without looking sloppily oversize. Cuffed jeans and heels add extra polish.
Get the Look:
Blazer: Wool, Rebecca & Drew, $550; 212-647-8904.
Shirt Cotton-elastane, Thomas Pink, $180; 212-838-1928.
Jeans: Denim, Gap, $70; gap.com.
Glasses: Acetate, Salt Optics, $285; saltoptics.com for stores.
Watch: Stainless steel case with leather strap, Dooney & Bourke, $145; dooney.com.
-
6. If You're BustyWhy This Works: A moderate V-neck looks sexy, not scandalous, and the fitted waist makes for nice curves. Wine-hued accessories bring a kick to the neutral, glen plaid dress.
Get the Look:
Dress: Cotton, Michael Michael Kors, $170; at Macy's.
Bag: Suede and patent leather, Bruno Magli, $512; 800-624-5430.
Sandals: Snakeskin and leather, Elie Tahari, $498; 212-334-4441.
Necklace: 14kt gold, Ginette NY, $950; 212-627-3763.
Earrings: Swarovski crystals and antique brass, Martine Wester, $190; martinewester.com.
-
7. If You're Full FiguredWhy This Works: Who says black is the only slimming color? Consider brown too. This plus-size sweater actually gives you some shape, and the short sleeves showcase your arms.
Get the Look:
Top: Rayon, Victor by Victor Alfaro, $50; bonton.com.
Cardigan: Cotton, Sag Harbor, $48; at Kohl's.
Skirt: Leather, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, $399; ralphlauren.com.
Purse: Embossed leather, Furla, $595; furla.com for stores.
Boots: Leather and metal, Steven Dann, $595; 516-466-2071.
Sunglasses: Plastic, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $98; at Macy's.
Bracelet: Gold plate and lambskin, Vita Fede, $113; vitafede.com.
-
8. If You're Full FiguredWhy This Works: Shoulders are universally sexy, no matter what your body type. Welcome the attention in this asymmetrical design. The draped bodice will gather additional compliments.
Get the Look:
Dress: Silk organza, Tadashi Shoji, $328; 877-823-2744.
Earrings: Cultured pearls and 14kt gold, Ice, $250; ice.com.
Bracelet: Silver and brass with Swarovski crystals, Iosselliani, $525; 310-271-0071.
Clutch: Snakeskin with Swarovski crystals, Kotur, $449; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Heels: Satin and crystals, Badgley Mischka Platinum, $215; at select Bloomingdale's stores.
-
9. If You're a Mom-To-BeWhy This Works: The skinny jeans are designed to house a bump. But the cardigan isn't maternity—if you let nonpregnancy pieces hang open, you can layer them nicely over tops.
Get the Look:
Sweater: Wool blend-with raccoon-fur trim, Schumacher, $405; 212-350-0143.
Tunic: Polyester, Motherhood Maternity, $25; motherhood.com.
Jeans: Denim, Paige Maternity, $185; momsthewordmaternity.com.
Flats: Embroidered silk and crystals, Emma Hope, $515; emmahope.com.
Earrings: Moonstones with gold foil and gold fill, Devon Leigh, $289; devonleighdesign.com.
Bracelet: Gold plate, Janna Conner, $78; jannaconner.com.
-
10. If You're a Mom-To-BeWhy This Works: Highlight your new shape in a sparkling sequin tank dress. Balance the flash with sleek, muted accessories in the same tone family.
Get the Look:
Dress: Polyester with sequins, Liz Lange New York, $250; 718-258-6193.
Flats: Leather, Belle by Sigerson Morrison, $220; 212-941-5404.
Purse: Patent leather with metal chain, Kate Spade New York, $395; 800-519-3778 for stores.
Earrings: Cultured pearls, diamonds, and 14kt gold, Ross-Simons, $165; ross-simons.com.
Bangles: Resin, Adia Kibur, $10 (thin) and $20 (wide); 800-550-2342.
