Shop the Best Spring Fashion Finds Under $100 

Trying every trend each season doesn't come cheap. Well, until now. We scoured the market and rounded up the best fashion pieces that are not only completely wearable, but incredibly affordable—everything rings in under $100. From the slip dress to mule slides, complete your spring wardrobe with our warm-weather checklist, below.
-
1. French Connection Top
This playfully textured knit is a perfect choice for spring's transitional weather.
$98; frenchconnection.com
-
2. Front Row Shop Dress
This dress with buckle detail is a mod take on the LBD. Layer it over a lightweight knit now and wear it on its own when the temperatures rise.
$92; frontrowshop.com
-
3. Oasis Skirt
Embrace cool-girl florals with this embroidered skirt.
-
4. Sol Sana Slides
These nude slides are the perfect spring shoe.
$85; needsupply.com
-
-
6. Mango Dress
How pretty is this delicate lace-trimmed slip? Layer it with a turtleneck for cooler days.
$60; mango.com
-
7. Joe Fresh Top
This green knit tee adds a fun pop of color to any outfit.
$34; joefresh.com
-
8. Zara Shirt
This shirt makes a statement with attention-grabbing buttons, but is neutral enough to go with anything.
$50; zara.com
-
9. Topshop Joggers
These color-blocked joggers are both chic and comfortable—perfect for running weekend errands.
$52; topshop.com
-
10. Dorothy Perkins Skirt
Gingham is one spring's most classic prints.
$39; dorothyperkins.com
-
11. JACQUEMUS Tee
We love any version of the white tee—this one with a mock turtleneck makes it feel special and new.
$85; net-a-porter.com
-
12. Chic Nova
This polka-dot blouse is pretty, but not overly fussy if paired with something less dramatic. Plus, trumpet sleeves are having a moment this season and next.
$33; chicnova.com