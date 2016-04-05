10 Totally Unexpected but Insanely Chic Looks for Prom

Props to Mean Girls' Janis Ian, who was never one to follow the crowd (or Plastics) at North Shore High. Ironically, the purple tuxedo pantsuit she wore to her fateful early aughts prom would have been right on trend this season—not just for her menswear-inspired silhouette and clever color play—because doing the unexpected is the new black when it comes to spring 2016. Although, if we think about it, being different is actually a classic styling move—just ask Andie Walsh and her DIY pink polka dot concoction in Pretty in Pink.

Plus, with so many chic, cool, and interesting unconventional formal dance looks out there, why not have some fun with getting dressed for the biggest dance of the year? Because sleek trouser suits, red carpet-ready jumpsuits, and distinctive textures beyond lace—and what is Andie's dress made out of, exactly?—will help make your prom the most memorable night ever.

After all, years later, Janis Ian's purple pantsuit is really the only fashion statement we remember from the Mean Girls prom, and those poufy '80s dresses on Andie's oh-so-basic classmates are all a blur. (Duckie's throwback steez is forever a standout though.)

So check out these 10 traditional prom dress alternatives to make some memories at prom.

