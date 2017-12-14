Why You'll Want to Layer a Turtleneck Under All Your Dresses

A turtleneck and pretty much any dress you own is quickly becoming the MVP combo of the season. We already spelled out the greatness that is the sweater and slip dress pairing, and while the idea is largely the same, there's something about the turtleneck that takes it one step further.

Let us count the ways: 1) A turtleneck means not having to stress about a scarf, 2) it works with every neckline, from a plunging deep-V to crew, and 3) as a versatile base layer, it can be dressed up with a slinky metallic slip or down with a printed sweater dress. Really, any turtleneck knit should work with any dress in your closet. But if you're not completely sold, we played cupid and matched four perfect pairs to serve as inspiration and for you to shop.

Shop our 4 pairings below.