12 Ways to Rock Turquoise Jewelry Like Lily Aldridge

Whether you can believe it or not, it's almost time to switch gears as we head into fall and switch out our bikinis for coats. At the top of our fall jewelry wish list? Turquoise jewelry, of course (seen above on mega model babe Lily Aldridge). One of the biggest jewelry trends spotted on the Fall 2017 runways from Valentino, Gucci, and Dior to name just a few of the major designers to highlight the trend.

The cool thing about Turquoise perhaps more so than any other stone, it looks exquisite set in silver, yellow or rose gold. It's one of the most versatile stones and looks good on every skin tone. Whether you're more bohemian, rock and roll, classic, or preppy with your style or somewhere in between, here are some of our favorite turquoise pieces that you can wear all at once for the uber bold or individually to accentuate your personal style.