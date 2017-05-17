10 Tropical Fashion Pieces for Major Vacay Vibes

With spring nearing an end and the warmer weather (hopefully) approaching, now is the perfect time to shop for your new summer essentials. One trend we’re excited to see making a come back this season is tropical prints. The great thing about this trend is how functional wearing it can be. With an array of patterns to choose from (jungle, Hawaiian, floral, palm trees, etc.), you’ll have endless options to wear all summer long. We suggest trying to incorporate some printed pieces into your work wardrobe! Try pairing a bright tropical printed top with white trousers to refresh your look.

Take a walk on the wild side and embrace the tropical trend with ten of our favorite pieces, below!