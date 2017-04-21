6 Excuses to Swap Your T-Shirt for a Puffy Sleeve Top

Switch out your tee or blouse for this fashion update. The puffy sleeve and structured silhouette make it an instant outfit elevator. Try it with a straight skirt or wide-leg trousers.
-
1. Soft Blue in Poplin
J.W.Anderson | $605
-
2. Mustard & Feminine
Zara | $40
-
3. Navy & Cropped
Tibi | $345
-
4. Bold Stripes with Corset Waist
Pixie Market | $89
-
5. Crisp White with Utility Details
Stella McCartney | $695
-
6. Mixed Stripe in Oversized Shape
Rejina Pyo | $399