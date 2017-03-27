10 Distinct Ways to Add Embroidery to Your Spring Outfits

If you're wondering how you can add a little something special to, let’s say, your denim jeans or jacket, try embroidery. The trend is a nice nod to the '70s, and we're seeing it in every iteration imaginable this season, from florals to insect motifs. Try a parka like Valentino's covetable design, which overlays camo print with embroidered butterflies. Or pair an embroidered heel with an embroidered jacket and your favorite jeans and top. After all, there are no rules when it comes to fashion other than have fun. Scroll through as we show you some of the best ways to wear embroidery right now.

