The 5 Transitional Jackets You Need for Spring

This past weekend marked the official start of spring, and with it, you can expect all sorts of varied weather scenarios, from sunshine to rain and everything in between. Now, we know you are eager to break out this season's new wares, whether it be stripes or the slip dress, but a trusty jacket is required for unpredictable temperatures. Yet really could one jacket do months of heavy lifting? Of course not. Thus, we've sifted through the endless options out there, and narrowed down the five toppers you need to make it through spring. From the classic trench to a sleeveless vest, get ready to start shopping.
1. Trench Coat
Consider the trench coat your ultimate workhorse this spring. The lightweight topper is clutch in weathering April rainstorms, but also manages to lend an air of polish to any ensemble.
2. Trench Coat
Shop the pieces (from left): Elizabeth and James, $625; net-a-porter.com. Tibi, $895; tibi.com. Zara, $100; zara.com.
3. Leather Jacket
Bring your edgy fall jacket into spring by pairing it with lighter layers, like a tee and an A-line skirt.
4. Leather Jacket
Shop the pieces (from left): Acne, $1,600; otteny.com. River Island, $120; riverisland.com. Madewell, $528; madewell.com.
5. Jean Jacket
Denim on denim has never been more chic, so invest in your very own Canadian tuxedo starting with a jean jacket.
6. Jean Jacket
Shop the pieces (from left): Gap, $70; gap.com. Calvin Klein X UO, $100; urbanoutfitters.com. Mother, $345; farfetch.com.
7. Bomber Jacket
If you've noticed all the cool girls (Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and the like) sporting this topper, you're not alone. The bomber jacket is everywhere, and with fast-fashion retailers' bevy of affordable options, you, too, can get your hands on this style.
8. Bomber Jacket
Shop the pieces (from left): Topshop, $110; topshop.com. H&M, $129; hm.com. Boohoo, $44; boohoo.com.
9. Sleeveless Vest
Though the sleeveless vest seems like it was made for balmier temps, it does have cold-weather appeal when married with a long-sleeve sweater or an Oxford shirt.
10. Sleeveless Vest
Shop the pieces (from left): Babaton, $245; aritzia.com. Tome, $1,350; farfetch.com. BCBG, $399 (originally $798); bcbg.com.