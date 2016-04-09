20 Dresses We'd Wear If We Were Going to Prom Again

With prom season upon us, we can't help but feel nostalgic about our own high school soiree. Half the fun was planning out each and every detail for the big event to make sure the night was as memorable as you anticipated—from your date to the corsage to your hair to, of course, the dress. Not every prom trend can stand the test of time (looking at you, puff sleeves), though. If looking back at old photos makes you cringe (we’ll blame it on the decade), scroll through our list of 20 dresses suitable for any prom queen that will make you want to go back and do it all over again.
-
1. SILVER LINING
Amplify your look by adding some shine.
ALC | $805
-
2. LOVELY IN LACE
Make any date swoon by wearing romantic tiers of lace.
Self Portrait | $690
-
3. RED ALL OVER
Be bold with an up-to-there slit and a daring shade of red.
Barbara Bui | $830
-
4. Reign Supreme
This darling dress would look great with a sash and crown.
Aritzia | $225
-
5. BALLERINA INSPIRED
A tulle skirt is never more appropriate than for a formal dance. Opt for a neutral shade to keep it classy.
Elizabeth and James | $645
-
6. SHORT & SWEET
For something a little less formal, trade in a floor-length gown for a short cocktail dress.
Topshop | $110
-
7. FORMAL FLORALS
Choose this floral gown for a season-appropriate print.
Alice + Olivia | $495
-
-
9. MORE IS MORE
Keep accessories to a minimum and choose a dress that speaks for itself, like this embroidered mini.
Needle & Thread | $700
-
10. ONE-SIDED ARGUMENT
Be flirty and fun in a one-shoulder, ruffled look.
MSGM | $570
-
11. Bling It On
A chic updo will show off the jewel-encrusted neckline of this blue wonder.
Rebecca Taylor | $850
-
12. DAINTY DRESSING
This delicate shift serves up ultra femininity with sparkling beads and scalloped hems.
$409
-
13. PLEATS, PLEASE
Look pretty in this pleated pink frock. The belted closure up top keeps it feeling modern.
Tibi | $625
-
14. ODE TO JOY
This flowy maxi has all the right details to make you feel like a goddess on the special day.
French Connection | $258
-
15. BLANK CANVAS
Wear something classic in black and white, and styled with statement accessories.
Mango | $80
-
16. SEE RIGHT THROUGH
Sheer elements can turn any seemingly simple dress into a party number.
Maje | $520
-
17. MINIMALIST MODE
Keep things understated yet sophisticated with an on-trend slip dress.
Equipment | $400
-
18. DRAMA CLASS
A high-drama bodice paired with a low-key bottom is a winning combo.
Available at Toit Volant | $158
-
19. STAY GOLD
Instantly stun the crowd—in a good way—with these floor-sweeping metallic threads.
Zara | $50
-
20. DANCING QUEEN
A high-low hem is a great way to show off on the dance floor.
Zimmermann | $490