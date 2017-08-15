12 Pieces to Get the Ivy League Look

The Ivy League look has always been a point of interest and inspiration where fashion is concerned. Who can name a more iconic style reference than Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw’s collegiate wardrobe in Love Story or the striped scarf that started a phenomenon thanks to the Harry Potter series? Whether you are heading back to school or simply looking for a fresh wardrobe for fall, shop 12 must-have pieces to nail the preppy look, below.
-
1. THE CHECKED TRENCH
This classic prep staple gets the modern twist in an updated silhouette with plenty of flair.
Topshop | $170
-
2. THE STRIPED SCARF
A cozy wool scarf in an iconic forest green and burgundy colorblock is perfect on crisp, fall days.
Acne Studios | $300
-
3. THE DOUBLE-BREASTED BLAZER
A smart blazer in classic navy is a must-have to look the part of the studious academic.
J. Crew | $198
-
4. THE DOCTOR'S BAG
Whether you're headed to class or just wanting to look the part, an updated doctor’s style bag in suede is the perfect accessory.
Zara | $50
-
5. THE PERFECT POLO
A knit polo in soft camel will be a closet classic for years to come.
M. Martin | $198 (originally $395)
-
6. THE TASSLE LOAFER
Nothing is more classic that a clean loafer in deep burgundy. Pair with a pleated skirt or cropped trouser to complete the look.
Bass | $110
-
7. THE OXFORD SHIRT
A classic cotton button down in light blue will be your go-to with jeans and a chic blazer.
A.P.C. | $185
-
8. THE SIGNET RING
A gold signet ring is always a jewelry staple, especially when worn on the pinky. Bonus points if you have it monogrammed with your initials.
Zoe Lev | $110
-
9. THE PLEATED SKIRT
Not just for schoolgirls, this kilt skirt is equally chic with an oversized knit and loafers.
The Kooples | $290
-
10. THE RIDING BOOT
An equestrian style boot has always been a wardrobe staple where collegiate wardrobes are concerned.
Vionic | $250
-
11. THE CAT-EYE OPTICAL
These geek-chic glasses will have you looking stylish and cool.
Dita Eyewear | $600
-
12. THE VARSITY JACKET
Not just for the big game. Try wearing with jeans and a t-shirt for every day.
Polo by Ralph Lauren | $698