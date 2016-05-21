6 Things to Buy from the Front Row Shop this Week

Satin jacket ($35; frontrowshop.com): This sleek light jacket is perfect to wear in the warmer months.

Striped mini dress ($74; frontrowshop.com): Show your summer stripes with this shift.

Irregular hem skirt ($48; frontrowshop.com): Spice market colors are the new neutrals.

A-line skirt ($73; frontrowshop.com): This A-line skirt is mod and girly.

Off-shoulder shirt ($41; frontrowshop.com): The off-the-shoulder trend isn’t going anywhere; I love the long sleeves on this one.

Polo tee ($82; frontrowshop.com): I've never met a polo I didn’t like.

