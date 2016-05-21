6 Things to Buy from the Front Row Shop this Week

Courtesy

Every week, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to buy. Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: Front Row Shop

Mia Solkin
May 21, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

Satin jacket ($35; frontrowshop.com): This sleek light jacket is perfect to wear in the warmer months. 

Striped mini dress ($74; frontrowshop.com): Show your summer stripes with this shift. 

Irregular hem skirt ($48; frontrowshop.com): Spice market colors are the new neutrals. 

A-line skirt ($73; frontrowshop.com): This A-line skirt is mod and girly. 

Off-shoulder shirt ($41; frontrowshop.com): The off-the-shoulder trend isn’t going anywhere; I love the long sleeves on this one.

Polo tee ($82; frontrowshop.com): I've never met a polo I didn’t like. 

RELATED: Shop 7 Trendy Finds from Joe Fresh for Under $250—Total

Check back next week for Mia's latest fashion finds.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!