6 Things to Buy from the Front Row Shop this Week

Every week, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to buy. Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: Front Row Shop.
Satin jacket ($35; frontrowshop.com): This sleek light jacket is perfect to wear in the warmer months.
Striped mini dress ($74; frontrowshop.com): Show your summer stripes with this shift.
Irregular hem skirt ($48; frontrowshop.com): Spice market colors are the new neutrals.
A-line skirt ($73; frontrowshop.com): This A-line skirt is mod and girly.
Off-shoulder shirt ($41; frontrowshop.com): The off-the-shoulder trend isn’t going anywhere; I love the long sleeves on this one.
Polo tee ($82; frontrowshop.com): I've never met a polo I didn’t like.
