11 One-Piece Swimsuits That Double as Bodysuits

Maybe it's the balmy spring temps, or perhaps, it was the poolside ensembles seen at Coachella, but we're in the mood to shop for swimsuits. But we're not looking for any old string bikini, we're lusting after sporty one-pieces (think Pamela Anderson in Baywatch) that have beach-to-street appeal, meaning it can double as a bodysuit. The swimsuit-as-bodysuit trend has been going for some time, just look at Selena Gomez in a white Solid & Striped number (above) last June, but this season, we're willing to push its limits with bold color, plunging necklines, and playful patterns. Below, shop 11 swimsuits that you can wear with cut-offs, jeans, skirts, and more.
-
1. Solid & Striped
Wear this plunging suit with loads and loads of long necklaces.
$150; net-a-porter.com
-
2. Topshop
Channel Beyoncé with this sequined cactus pink suit.
$52; topshop.com
-
3. Aerie
Feel fresh and sexy in a strapless gingham suit.
$50; ae.com
-
4. Zimmermann
Sport baggy boyfriend jeans and strappy neutral sandals with this olive mesh panel suit.
$315; zimmermannwear.com
-
5. Moschino
Flaunt your own dangerous curves in this statement suit.
$375; farfetch.com
-
6. THAPELO PARIS
Tap your inner Pamela Anderson with this sexy suit.
$248; matchesfashion.com
-
7. Lisa Marie Fernandez
Scrap the jean shirt for a patchwork denim jersey suit that will look ultra chic with high-waist cut-offs.
$395; lisamariefernandez.com
-
8. Cover
A suit so delicious, we want to eat it up.
$205; shopspring.com
-
9. Victoria's Secret
With a tribal pattern, crochet T-back, and cut-outs, this suit was made for a beach-to-bar outing.
$72; victoriassecret.com
-
10. Diane von Furstenberg
This suit looks like a one-piece from the front and a bikini from the back.
$228; dvf.com
-
11. Tory Burch
Criss cross the ties in the front of this suit for an alternative look.
$215; toryburch.com