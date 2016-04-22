11 One-Piece Swimsuits That Double as Bodysuits

Maybe it's the balmy spring temps, or perhaps, it was the poolside ensembles seen at Coachella, but we're in the mood to shop for swimsuits. But we're not looking for any old string bikini, we're lusting after sporty one-pieces (think Pamela Anderson in Baywatch) that have beach-to-street appeal, meaning it can double as a bodysuit. The swimsuit-as-bodysuit trend has been going for some time, just look at Selena Gomez in a white Solid & Striped number (above) last June, but this season, we're willing to push its limits with bold color, plunging necklines, and playful patterns. Below, shop 11 swimsuits that you can wear with cut-offs, jeans, skirts, and more.