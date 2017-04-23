8 Swimsuits That Will Minimize Your Butt and Thighs

The darker side of swimsuit season? TFW you want to soak up the sun at the beach, but really aren't comfortable flaunting your butt or thighs. Well, we have the solution. First thing to keep in mind: while your instinct might be to gravitate toward full-coverage or shorts-style bottoms, those will only draw attention to the areas. Instead, choose suits with interesting necklines, like flirty ruffles or a deep-V, that will pull the eye upward. Still stumped? Shop the eight (well, nine, if you include the awesome Formes suit, above) best swimsuits to minimize butt and thighs that we've curated just for you, below.
-
1. Ruffle Neckline
This flouncy neckline will draw the eye upward. Plus, the high-cut bottom will offer just the right amount of coverage.
Lisa Marie Fernandez | $430
-
2. Detailed Top
Try a two-piece with minimal detailing on the bottom and a playful twist on top.
Solid and Striped | $175
-
3. High-Neck
Keep the attention up top with a high neck and flattering minimalist cut.
Adriana Degreas | $317
-
4. Mismatched Set
Let the printed top take center stage, while opting for a solid-colored bottom to divert attention from your lower half.
Shop the look: Cos top, $35; cosstores.com. Cos bottoms, $25; cosstores.com.
-
5. Max Coverage
With the right cut, fuller coverage can actually be flattering. Look for a minimal suit with chic details to help balance your proportions.
Kiini | $315
-
6. Belted
Whittle your waist and create the perfect hourglass shape with a belted suit.
Stella McCartney | $255
-
7. Deep-V
The deeper the V, the better. This type of neckline will pull attention upwards in the best way possible.
Topshop | $115