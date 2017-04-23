8 Swimsuits That Will Minimize Your Butt and Thighs

The darker side of swimsuit season? TFW you want to soak up the sun at the beach, but really aren't comfortable flaunting your butt or thighs. Well, we have the solution. First thing to keep in mind: while your instinct might be to gravitate toward full-coverage or shorts-style bottoms, those will only draw attention to the areas. Instead, choose suits with interesting necklines, like flirty ruffles or a deep-V, that will pull the eye upward. Still stumped? Shop the eight (well, nine, if you include the awesome Formes suit, above) best swimsuits to minimize butt and thighs that we've curated just for you, below.