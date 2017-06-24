8 Swimsuits for the Minimalist

As of late, my swimsuit pile keeps growing, thanks to the rise in swimwear designers who really understand that minimalist aesthetic—also mine! From Eres, a longtime go-to, to more recents like Wardwhillas and Matteau, there is no shortage of clean lines and crisp colors this summer. These designers have also considered practicality, designing suits you can actually move in. Whether it’s swimming laps, snorkeling, paddle boarding, surfing, or even just feeling comfortable walking down the beach, these suits are the ones you should stock up on!

