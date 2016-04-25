6 of Our Favorite Sweater-and-Skirt Combos for Spring

Dressing for spring weather can be tricky. With wavering temperatures and regular rain showers, deciding on an all-day outfit is no easy task. In such cases, we've found ourselves reaching for feminine skirts and lightweight sweaters. When paired together, the result is an easy, yet chic, ensemble that'll keep you comfortable—even in unpredictable climates.
And the best thing about the sweater-skirt combo? There are endless options (especially now that stores are stocked with spring merch). To see for yourself, we've rounded up six street style stars wearing chic skirt-sweater combos, plus shoppable alternatives for recreating the looks from home.
-
1. Spring Chic
A seafoam green sweater and an easy skater skirt is a relaxed take on spring dressing.
Shop the combo: Joe Fresh sweater, $49; joefresh.com. Chic Wish skirt, $45; chicwish.com.
-
2. Pleated to Perfection
We love the pleated midi skirt for its day-to-night versatility. Style it with casual sweater during the day, and swap it for a slinky cami once night falls.
Shop the combo: Madewell sweater, $60; net-a-porter.com. Topshop skirt, $60; topshop.com.
-
3. Pretty in Pink
Toughen up a sweet shade with a contrasting color.
Shop the combo: Madewell sweater, $85; madewell.com. H&M skirt, $13; hm.com.
-
4. Pretty Prints
A full midi skirt can sometimes feel too formal. Ground it with a casual knit and playful accessories.
Shop the combo: Equipment sweater, $300; net-a-porter.com. Chic Wish skirt, $44; chicwish.com.
-
5. Monochromatic Maven
This knitwear ensemble makes braving those chilly spring nights a breeze.
Shop the combo: Whistles sweater, $120; lyst.com. Wilfred Free skirt, $135; aritzia.com.
-
6. Cool-Girl Edge
This all-black ensemble is proof that spring style can be done sans pastels or florals.
Shop the combo: H&M sweater, $8; hm.com. J.W. Anderson skirt, $337; theoutnet.com.