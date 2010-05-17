Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Shop Summer's 5 Best Trends
1. SurferHanging ten is optional when adopting this laid back look. Loose tees, hyper-bright accessories and casual, lightwash denim capture that breezy, sun-kissed vibe on the beach or the city streets. Ride this style wave in a vibrant print dress, like Kate Bosworth's ocean blue tie-dye number.
2. Beach Scene T-Shirt
Linen, IRO, $100; at madisonlosangeles.com.
3. Tie-Dye Sunglasses
Plastic, Fantas-Eyes, $24; at amazon.com.
4. Bright-Colored Sandals
Patent leather, Matt Bernson, $125; at endless.com.
5. Tye-Dye Maxi Dress
Silk, Calypso St. Barths, $295; call 212-965-0990.
6. Lanyard Bracelets
Vinyl, Brette Sandler, $28; call 212-354-9220.
7. Splatter Bikini
Nylon-spandex, Roxy, $40 (top) and $36 (bottom); at roxy.com.
8. Summer Fedora
Straw with cotton trim, American Eagle Outfitters, $15; visit americaneagleoutfitters.com for stores.
9. Denim Mini Skirt
Cotton, Fresh Ink, $88; call 314-863-2121.
10. Turquoise Nail Polish
Sephora by OPI in Read My Palm, $9; at sephora.com.
11. SafariTrek through the urban jungle in exotic animal print sheaths and earth tone accents with tribal details. For a more glam take on the adventurous trend, look to Beyonce's pairing of mossy green separates with high-shine accessories.
12. Animal Print Dress with Leather Belt
Cotton dress, APC, $150; 212-966-9685.
Leather belt, Hobo International, $54; visit hobobags.com for stores.
13. Tortoise Shell Sunglasses
Acetate, Retrosuperfuture, $167; visit retrosuperfuture.com for stores.
14. Cargo Pants
Cotton, LOFT, $60; at loftonline.com.
15. Tribal Print Scarf
Viscose, Echo, $48; at nordstrom.com.
16. Ethnic Beaded Sandal
Satin and leather, Luxury Rebel, $185; at endless.com.
17. Yellow Ruffle Bikini
Nylon-spandex, Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha $162; at letarteswimwear.com.
18. Wooden Bangles
Wood, Pono by Joan Goodman, $275 (top and middle each) and $315 (bottom); call 866-336-7666.
19. Sequin Trim Cardigan
Cotton-linen, Tory Burch, $325; visit toryburch.com for stores.
20. Woven Tote
Leather, Helen Kaminski, $475; at hats.com.
21. Metallic Nail Polish
Spa Ritual Nail Lacquer in Looking Glass, $10; at skinstore.com.
22. PrairiePatchwork denim, gingham and great vintage-style boots are the marks of this rugged-yet-romantic style. Mix a crochet piece with soft, summer florals like Camilla Belle for a look that's far from country bumpkin.
23. Horseshoe-Print Tank
Silk, Elizabeth and James, $245; at nordstrom.com.
-
24. Ruffled Skirt
Cotton, Mango, $60; visit mangoshop.com for stores.
25. Plaid Shirt
Cotton-Lurex, Guess, $69; at guess.com.
26. Woven Hat
Giovannio, $48; visit dillards.com for stores.
27. Gingham Swimsuit
Cotton, Madras, $60; call 212-966-0069.
28. Summer Boot
Suede with brass hardware, Nine West Vintage America, $99; at ninewest.com.
29. Denim Dress
Cotton, Gap $70; at gap.com.
30. Floral Bustier
Cotton, Rebecca Taylor, $195; visit saks.com for stores.
31. Crossbody Bag
Leather with cotton trim, Cleobella, $248; at freepeople.com.
32. Pink Nail Polish
Essie Nail Polish in Petal Pink, $8; at essie.com.
33. PreppyGone are the days of stiff polo shirts and sweaters tied around the neck. The modern prep loves polished cuts and embraces brights, adding touches like Blake Lively's statement necklace to give the traditional look a shot of cool.
34. Sporty Watch
Metal and resin, AK Anne Klein, $65; at nordstrom.com.
35. Yellow Tank
Silk, DKNY, $125; visit dkny.com for stores.
36. Striped Shorts
Cotton canvas, Tucker, $106; visit tuckerbygabybasora.com for stores.
37. Boat Shoes
Leather, Ralph Lauren Collection, $275; visit ralphlauren.com for stores.
38. Link Necklace
Lucite, Sequin, $38; call 212-298-7363.
39. White Boot-Cut Jeans
Cotton, Paige, $179; at bergdorfgoodman.com.
40. Bucket Hat
Cotton, Scala Collezione, $30; call 800-367-3626.
41. Metallic-Accented Tote
Canvas-jute, Lindsay Phillips, $49; at lindsay-phillips.com.
42. Floral Dress
Cotton, Shoshanna, $385; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
43. Bikini and Cotton Shirt
Polyester-nylon swimsuit, Juicy Couture, $84 (top) and $80 (bottom); at zappos.com.Cotton shirt, Old Navy, $25; at oldnavy.com.
44. Bright Red-Orange Nail Polish
Zoya nail polish in Maura, $7; at zoya.com.
45. MinimalistPared down doesn't necessarily equal plain-Kate Moss proves it with her chic blend of basics. Combine easy-to-match black with camel and gold for a sleek and sophisticated summer look.
46. LBD
Cotton-silk, White House Black Market, $158; at whitehouseblackmarket.com.
47. Metallic Wedge Sandals
Leather and jute, Charles by Charles David, $145; call 310-659-7110.
48. Zebra Tote
Canvas, Kate Spade New York, $175; at katespade.com.
49. Striped Maillot
Nylon, C&M Camilla and Marc, $198; call 646-678-0699.
50. Sun Hat
Paper straw, George, $7; visit walmart.com for stores.
51. Nude Nail Polish
CND nail polish in Desert Suede, $9; visit cnd.com for stores.
