9 Brilliant Summer Skirt-and-Sandal Pairing Ideas

Flats with your mini skirt. Heels with your pencil skirt. There are certain sartorial "rules" we all think about when pairing our shoes and our hemlines, and some of them rightly so. A particularly inspired combo can have a huge influence on how you’re perceived by others in a given social situation.
A pencil skirt and stiletto heels can tell the world "I mean business," while a pleated midi skirt and metallic mules might say, "I came here to dance." A cotton mini skirt and lace-up gladiators? "Let's hit the beach!"
With this in mind, we dreamed up 9 skirt-and-sandal pairings that, along with being seasonally appropriate and mindful of their leg-lengthening properties, also let you play a version of everyday dress up. A pair of Prada platform heels worn with a striped wrap maxi from Banana Republic, for example, transforms you into the most sophisticated guest at your next rooftop party, while a button-front denim mini and block heel sandals give you a modern-day Twiggy vibe. Ahead, shop our favorite skirt-and-sandal pairings to wear right now.
2. Khaki + Playful Details
The uneven hem on this full Tibi skirt will allow you to show flashes of a playful pair of flats with every step.
Shop the combo: Tibi maxi skirt, $425; net-a-porter.com. Mabu By Maria BK embellished sandals, $185; net-a-porter.com.
3. Dramatic Split + High Heels
A maxi skirt becomes a flirty date night option when you add a dramatic slit and some fun heels.
Shop the combo: Banana Republic side-slit maxi skirt, $98; bananarepublic.com. Madewell sandals, $158; shopbop.com.
4. Pleats + Metallics
Nothing says, "I'm here to twirl," quite like a floaty pleated skirt and some statement-making mules.
Shop the combo: Topshop pleated midi, $60; topshop.com. Gucci sandals, $595; saksfifthavenue.com.
5. Maxi + Flat Slides
A beachy skirt deserves an equally beachy sandal—and our pick is a pair of sleek leather slides.
Shop the combo: Dodo Bar Or skirt, $350; matchesfashion.com. Soludos slides, $89; soludos.com.
6. Mini + Block Heels
A simple block heel gives a button-front mini skirt a little lift and a hint of mod cool.
Shop the combo: River Island skirt, $60; riverisland.com. Steve Madden sandals, $80; nordstrom.com.
7. Ruffles + Laces
We love the ballerina vibes of this pretty white-and-pink pairing.
Shop the combo: Reiss skirt, $165; johnlewis.com. M.Gemi lace-up sandals, $248; mgemi.com.
8. Stripes + Stilettos
Sleek and graphic, a pencil skirt and stiletto heels make for a winning (and sexy) combination.
Shop the combo: Topshop pencil skirt, $75; topshop.com. Gianvito Rossi sandals, $995; barneys.com.
9. Ball Skirt + Fancy Flats
Is there anything quite as glamorous as pairing ultra-dressy flat sandals with an equally dressy ball skirt?
Shop the combo: Rosetta Getty skirt, $1,200; avenue32.com. Nicholas Kirkwood sandals, $695; net-a-porter.com.