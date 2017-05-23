13 Shorts You Need for Memorial Day Weekend

Shopping for the perfect shorts can be exhausting. It's almost as hard as finding well-fitting jeans. But we’ve got you covered this Memorial Day weekend, with shorts that are ideal for everything from a casual barbecue to an elegant evening event. Keep scrolling to find the style for you!
2. Chloé tie-side cady shorts
Available at Matches Fashion | $1,095
10. DoDo Bar Or Moav Tassel Shorts
Available at Moda Operandi | $195
11. Re/Done The Short
Available at La Garconne | $175
12. ISABEL MARANT Trey denim shorts
Available at Net-a-Porter | $266 (originally $380)
13. Wood Wood Lorriane Shorts
Available at Need Supply Co. | $190