How to Wear Lace Like a French Girl

With the hottest month of the summer just a few days away, we're craving easy outfits that look dreamy and cute while keeping us cool. That's why our current hero piece is a lace appliqué dress. Truth be told, ever since we spotted French It girl Jeanne Damas at Paris Couture Fashion Week (that's her, above!), we've been stockpiling this elegant wardrobe addition.
A petit bit of advice: To truly achieve a cool-girl vibe, keep your accessories modern and minimal, and let the dress do all the talking. Ready to try the trend?
Shop seven of our favorite lace dresses below!
1. SELF-PORTRAIT
A flattering silhouette and a gorgeous sky-blue color make this dress the stuff of summer daydreams.
Self Portrait | $500
2. DHELA
This off-the-shoulder number is perfect for cocktails on a posh rooftop.
$549
3. LOVESHACKFANCY
Dance the night away in this one-shoulder dress with a flirty, asymmetrical hemline.
LoveShackFancy | $345
4. REBECCA TAYLOR
The cotton-candy hue and easy, breezy silhouette of this dress make us want to run to a seaside carnival.
Rebecca Taylor | $325
5. H&M
This sweet-but-sophisticated look is perfect for meeting the parents—and its price cannot be beat!
H&M | $129
6. J. CREW
A tea-length dress looks dainty and chic with a dressed-up flat. You can also wear it to the office, if you toss on a simple block heel.
J. Crew | $105 (originally $198)
7. GANNI
Burnt-orange grosgrain ribbons add an unexpected twist to this sweet pink dress.
Ganni | $280