How to Wear Lace Like a French Girl

With the hottest month of the summer just a few days away, we're craving easy outfits that look dreamy and cute while keeping us cool. That's why our current hero piece is a lace appliqué dress. Truth be told, ever since we spotted French It girl Jeanne Damas at Paris Couture Fashion Week (that's her, above!), we've been stockpiling this elegant wardrobe addition.

A petit bit of advice: To truly achieve a cool-girl vibe, keep your accessories modern and minimal, and let the dress do all the talking. Ready to try the trend?

Shop seven of our favorite lace dresses below!