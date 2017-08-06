8 Easy Summer Jumpsuits Under $150

If you're sick of your summer dresses and can't wait to start shopping fall, why not take the jumpsuit trend for a spin? The superhero of transitional dressing, this easy piece will keep you feeling fresh during the hottest days of summer but will take you straight into cooler weather with a few easy layering tricks. It's as simple as throwing on a blazer or a chunky cardigan and swapping out your summer sandal for a cute bootie. And at such great prices, you will want to scoop them all up now.
VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear a Jumpsuit
Shop our 8 favorites under $150 below.
1. MADEWELL
This utilitarian style is perfect with a simple sandal for summer and looks equally chic with a coat and bootie for fall.
Madewell | $138
2. COS
This fiery color will have you looking as hot as the weather; the breezy silhouette will keep you cool.
COS | $125
3. ZARA
A flowy number with peekaboo lace is dreamy in pale pink; pair with strappy stilettoes for a night out.
Zara | $80
4. ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
You can't wrong with summer's essential fabric: chambray.
Abercrombie & Fitch | $78
5. MANGO
Try this flattering silhouette with a blazer for the office or a great lace-up espadrille wedge on the weekend.
Mango | $100
6. STELEN
This linen-blend option will keep things cool and flirty even on the hottest of days.
Stelen | $88
7. WILFRED
A subtle midsection cutout adds a little sass to this head-turning style.
Wilfred | $83 (originally $165)
8. H&M
The tie belt on this style is extremely flattering on all body types. Try mixing with colorful accessories for a fun, modern take.
H&M | $50