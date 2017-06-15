Chic Patriotic Striped Pieces to Rock This 4th of July

Initially, you might think it’s difficult to pull of the patriotic red, white, and blue. But with Fourth of July right around the corner, we encourage you to try a striped ensemble this year and promise it will be just as chic as the floral sundress you originally put on reserve.

VIDEO: How to Make a Festive Cake for Fourth of July

You don’t have to literally translate the American flag into your closet. Nautical blue and white is quintessential warm weather garb and something as subtle yet beautiful as, say, a signet ring can be worn all year long!

Keep scrolling for the pieces we want to wear for the holiday and beyond. Cue the fireworks!